Well, to quote Dannii Minogue on The X Factor circa 2009: “I wasn’t expecting that at all.”
After admitting we thought Love Island hadn’t exactly got off to the strongest start this year, we were forced to eat our words when producers threw an absolute curveball at us during Wednesday night’s episode.
While the Islanders usually have at least a week to make the most of the Spanish sun before one of them is unceremoniously dumped from the villa, things turned out a bit differently for this series when Shannon Singh became one of the most short-lived contestants ever.
And while we’re not happy to see an Islander with so much potential leave this early in the game, her exit came at the start of what was a more dramatic episode than the others so far, and for that we are thankful.
Something else we were thankful for was the excellent meme game – here are some of our favourites from Wednesday night...
The three stages of Shannon’s departure
The absolute injustice, honestly
How is this actually possible?!
When Jake used that chat up line on Liberty
Jake in the bath was an absolute mood
When Brad chose the person he is actually coupled up with as the person he fancies the least
When Faye subsequently ripped Brad a new one...
...And immediately shot up the rankings of our favourite Islanders so far
When new bombshells Chuggs and Liam were introduced
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.