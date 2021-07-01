Well, to quote Dannii Minogue on The X Factor circa 2009: “I wasn’t expecting that at all.” After admitting we thought Love Island hadn’t exactly got off to the strongest start this year, we were forced to eat our words when producers threw an absolute curveball at us during Wednesday night’s episode. While the Islanders usually have at least a week to make the most of the Spanish sun before one of them is unceremoniously dumped from the villa, things turned out a bit differently for this series when Shannon Singh became one of the most short-lived contestants ever.

ITV Shannon had to leave after less than 48 hours in the villa

And while we’re not happy to see an Islander with so much potential leave this early in the game, her exit came at the start of what was a more dramatic episode than the others so far, and for that we are thankful. Something else we were thankful for was the excellent meme game – here are some of our favourites from Wednesday night... The three stages of Shannon’s departure

Shannon finding out she isn’t with aaron anymore then vs Shannon finding out she’s getting dumped from the island #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/jAdaJZY2Aj — maria (@mari3a13) June 30, 2021

The absolute injustice, honestly

Shannon really quarantined for 2 weeks to last 2 days in the villa #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/tv4Fjn0gmM — athalia. (@athaliatanoh) June 30, 2021

How is this actually possible?!

When Jake used that chat up line on Liberty

Jake in the bath was an absolute mood

Me: I can't help you move this weekend, I'm absolutely snowed under mate



Also me:#LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/GdDX0Uyaaw — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 30, 2021

When Brad chose the person he is actually coupled up with as the person he fancies the least

My reaction to Brad kissing Faye as the person he likes least #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/KV4YUi6V1R — Ron (@unfinishedaaron) June 30, 2021

When Faye subsequently ripped Brad a new one...

Faye to Brad: "Don't make me look like a dick"

The UK: #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/uTJawbGLaq — Jasmin (@ItsJasminHere) June 30, 2021

...And immediately shot up the rankings of our favourite Islanders so far

The pure chaos she is going to cause and I’m here for it #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/kjtfWVPsuu — danielle (@Daniell93896683) June 30, 2021

When new bombshells Chuggs and Liam were introduced

Chuggs runs a bucket hat business. And with that very sentence we are back in the game. I love this stupid fucking show. #loveIsland — Jenn Gannon (@jennpops) June 30, 2021