It’s been four long months since the last series of ‘Love Island’ wrapped up, and to be honest, our lives haven’t been quite the same since. However, ITV2 is making all our Christmas dreams come true with a festive special of the show. What’s more, it promises to be a bundle of excruciating awkwardness as host Caroline Flack reunites the couples, roughly 90% of whom have split since the series ended.

ITV/REX/Shutterstock The starting line-up of 'Love Island' 2018

Escaping to a festive retreat, the contestants will be reflecting on their summer sojourn, with Iain Stirling once again presiding over the proceedings as narrator. Returning for the reunion are winners Jack and Dani, finalists Wes and Megan, and Kaz, whose boyfriend Josh is working away in the US. But all eyes will be on estranged couples Laura and Paul, Georgia and Sam and Ellie and Charlie, as we find out who has scores to settle, and who has well and truly moved on. Also returning are Samira, Dr Alex, Alexandra, Kendall, Hayley and Eyal, as we find out whether they’ve had more luck in love outside the villa. Plus, are Adam and Zara still living a happy ever after?

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV Host Caroline Flack will reunite the Islanders on the Christmas special