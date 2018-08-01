Love Island's Dani Dyer Defends Controversial Casa Amor Video Stunt Despite Her Distress

‘Love Island’ winner Dani Dyer has defended the show’s most controversial stunt this year, which saw her shown a video of boyfriend Jack Fincham’s ex entering the second villa. The star was left distraught by the producers’ bombshell as she believed her man had cheated on her while staying at Casa Amor with former flame Ellie Jones.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV Dani Dyer

While the show was accused of emotional manipulation and attracted over 2,500 Ofcom complaints, Dani has said she understands why bosses created the dramatic moment. Speaking to The Sun, she said: “Oh listen, they’ve got to make a TV show. If I weren’t crying the viewers would drop. “Yeah it was hard, it was a test for me and Jack. But we got back together. We had the up, we had the down — and now we’re up.”

ITV Dani was left distraught by the Casa Amor video

While the misleading video clip prompted 2600 complaints to Ofcom, the broadcasting regulator later declared that they wouldn’t be taking the matter any further, as they didn’t feel ‘Love Island’ breached any of their guidelines. They acknowledged that while Dani’s emotional reaction was difficult to watch, they said viewers should expect “emotionally charged scenes” and “scenes [which] have been engineered to test contestants’ relationships”. Dani and Jack were mobbed by fans as they returned back to the UK on Tuesday, following their landslide win during Monday’s live final.

David Mirzoeff - PA Images via Getty Images Dani and Jack received a warm welcome as they returned home on Tuesday

The voting breakdown revealed the pair picked up a whopping 79.66% of the public vote, with runners-up Laura Anderson and Paul Knops securing just 8.43%. The last episode of the series also won a record-breaking average of 3.6 million viewers on Monday night, which is the highest overnight figure ever recorded by ITV2. While the action has all wrapped up in the villa, there is actually still one more episode of ‘Love Island’ still to come, as Caroline will bring together all 38 (!) Islanders for a special reunion show on Sunday night. It has already been confirmed ‘Love Island’ will return for another series in 2019, with applications already open to wannabe contestants.