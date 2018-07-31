'Love Island' Stars Mobbed By Fans At Airport As They Arrive Back In UK

The ‘Love Island’ final may have only been less than 24 hours ago, but already all of the finalists are back in the UK, and what a welcome they received. The cast of the ITV2 reality series were mobbed by fans at Stansted Airport as they arrived home.

David Mirzoeff - PA Images via Getty Images Jack and Dani were greeted by a mob of fans as they landed in the UK

Winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham were greeted by hoards of people as they made their way through the arrivals hall, after triumphing in Monday night’s final. They were joined by runners-up Laura Anderson and Paul Knops, and third and fourth place couples Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley, and Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson.

David Mirzoeff - PA Images via Getty Images They also caught up with friends and family who had waited to see them

David Mirzoeff - PA Images via Getty Images Many had waited hours to see a glimpse of the 'Love Island' stars

Hundreds of zealous fans had hung around in the airport in the hope of catching a glimpse of the stars. There was also a flurry of paparazzi and camera crews to capture their homecoming. The eight-some were undoubtedly nursing sore heads following the show’s wrap party following the final.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV The cast of the ITV2 series received a very warm welcome home

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV The finalists are now firmly back on UK soil

Host Caroline Flack shared various videos of the end-of-series celebrations on her Instagram Story, later revealing she had missed her flight home. Despite becoming some of the biggest household names in the UK right now, the cast were not treated to any sort of luxury on their journey, as they were flown home on budget airline Ryanair.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV The Islanders had to fly home with Ryanair

They even had to content with an hour and 20 minute delay to their flight, due to bad weather between Majorca, where the show is filmed, and Stansted. The series final of ‘Love Island’ won a record-breaking average of 3.6 million viewers on Monday night, which is the highest overnight figure ever recorded by ITV2.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV Dani and Laura shared a glass of celebratory bubbles from the trolley

While the action has all wrapped up in the villa, there is actually still one more episode of ‘Love Island’ still to come, as Caroline will bring together all 38 (!) Islanders for a special reunion show on Sunday night. It has already been confirmed ‘Love Island’ will return for another series in 2019, with applications already open to wannabe contestants. ‘Love Island: The Reunion’ airs on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.