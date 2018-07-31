We all may be mourning the end of ‘Love Island’, but there’s actually one dose of the reality show left to come. Bosses have announced there will be a special reunion episode of ‘Aftersun’ on Sunday, where all 38 Islanders (yes, there were really 38 of them this year) will come together for one last time - and YOU could be there.

Rex/Shutterstock/ITV Caroline Flack will host 'Love Island: The Reunion'

Ticketing details are now live on Applause Store, where you can apply to be in the audience at the show’s studios in Elstree. It will also play host to the first live TV interview with winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, following their win during Monday’s final.

ITV Jack and Dani won last night's final

But if you miss out on tickets for the reunion, it is not your only chance to get up close and personal with this year’s Islanders. It has been announced there will be an inaugural ‘Love Island Live’ event, held at London’s ExCel next month. It will give fans of the ITV2 reality show the chance to mingle with the contestants and grab an all-important selfie. Meanwhile, it has also been revealed there will be a fifth series of the show next year, with applications to be on it already open. The series final won a record-breaking average of 3.6 million viewers on Monday night, which is the highest overnight figure ever recorded by ITV2. ‘Love Island: The Reunion’ airs on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.