Over 2,500 people complained to Ofcom when Dani Dyer was left distraught at the fact her boyfriend Jack Fincham was living with his ex in Casa Amor, accusing producers of playing on her insecurities.

Eyal Booker has defended ‘Love Island’ producers after a backlash over scenes which saw Dani Dyer left in floods of tears.

However, speaking on BUILD, Eyal defended bosses. He said: “In the show’s defence, before we went in to the villa they told us this is a show about testing you within your relationships and within your couple.

“Jack and Dani up until that point had never been tested. Nothing that Dani was shown didn’t happen. It was just a very short clip. And within that villa you overthink everything...But she stood by her beliefs.”

Eyal also revealed that in order to get on the programme, he went through “audition after audition”. “It was pretty intimidating,” he said.