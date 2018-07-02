Fans of the show slammed bosses after Dani Dyer was left in floods of tears when she was shown a video clip of boyfriend Jack Fincham reacting to his ex Ellie Jones arriving in the villa.

Ofcom has confirmed they have received 650 complaints following Sunday night’s episode of ‘ Love Island ’.

Jack and Dani are currently living separately thanks to the Casa Amor twist, and Sunday’s episode saw the girls given the chance to see what the boys have been up to.

When HuffPost UK contacted Ofcom, the broadcasting regulator confirmed that 650 people had made a complaint about the episode.