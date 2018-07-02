Ofcom has confirmed they have received 650 complaints following Sunday night’s episode of ‘Love Island’.
Fans of the show slammed bosses after Dani Dyer was left in floods of tears when she was shown a video clip of boyfriend Jack Fincham reacting to his ex Ellie Jones arriving in the villa.
Jack and Dani are currently living separately thanks to the Casa Amor twist, and Sunday’s episode saw the girls given the chance to see what the boys have been up to.
When HuffPost UK contacted Ofcom, the broadcasting regulator confirmed that 650 people had made a complaint about the episode.
They told us: “At this stage there have been 650 complaints from last night’s Love Island specifically relating to Dani being shown the video of Jack, these will be assessed against the broadcasting code before a decision is made whether or not to investigate.”
Following Sunday’s episode, many viewers took to Twitter to point out that the video didn’t reveal that Jack has stayed completely loyal to Dani.
While he was suitably shocked by Ellie’s arrival, Jack later told the other Islanders that he’s in love with Dani and has also been sleeping outside so that he doesn’t have to share a bed with another girl.
Monday’s episode will see the main group of Islanders reunited, when an explosive recoupling takes place.