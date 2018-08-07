Love Island's Jack Fincham 'Excited' To Meet Danny Dyer As Dani's Dad Finally Returns From Holiday

‘Love Island’ winner Jack Fincham has shared his excitement at finally meeting girlfriend Dani Dyer’s dad, Danny Dyer. The pair are set to come face-to-face on Wednesday night, after Danny and his wife Jo Mas returned from the family holiday that prevented them from appearing on the meet the parents episode of ‘Love Island’. While Jack seemed to get the thumbs up from Danny during a Skype call that aired on the ITV2 reality series, they will now be formally introduced at Dani’s birthday dinner.

ITV Jack Fincham appeared on 'Good Morning Britain'

He told ‘Good Morning Britain’ of the impending meeting: “I’m looking forward to that, it’s Dani’s birthday tomorrow. I’ve met the rest of the family, her nan, her granddad – Bruv – and all her friends, it’s just them two because they’ve been on holiday.” He added: “I’m looking forward to it, it’ll be fun, I like meeting new people anyway.”

Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images Dani with her mum and dad

On the reports that Danny said he would “guide” Jack and Dani, Jack said: “I think he means (that he will) just sort of guide me in what life is going to be like now… I hope! Hopefully it’s in that way, because it’s all so new to me, and he’s been in that kind of industry.” Jack also revealed that he has bought Dani an item of jewellery for her 22nd birthday, but that it is not an engagement ring. “I’ve got her something nice,” he said. “She’s going to love it. It’s something that she’s mentioned before and I’m going to give it to her, a big presentation.” ‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays at 6am on ITV.