Joanne Mas has clarified reports over whether husband Danny Dyer will be putting in an appearance on ‘Love Island’ to surprise their daughter, Dani. Speaking on Thursday’s ‘This Morning’, Joanne confirmed that Danny is planning a trip to Mallorca in the not-too-distant future, to pay a visit to their daughter, who has been partnered with fellow contestant Jack Fincham since they arrived in the villa last month.

ITV Joanne Mas on 'This Morning'

She told presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that Danny “would love” to make a “cameo” in ‘Love Island’, which comes after The Sun reported that he would be forced to skip the reality show’s annual “meet the parents” episode due to prior work commitments. Danny himself recently alluded to the fact he’d be paying a visit to the villa, in a tweet celebrating the fact he’d been nominated for a TV Choice Award.

Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images The Dyer/Mas family at a photocall in 2014

The ‘EastEnders’ star wrote: “Right… I’m off to the villa… to sign my future son in law’s canvas.. Lovely.”

I’ve only gone and made the shortlist for the TV choice awards. If you fancy it whack a vote my way.....right...I’m off to the villa...to sign my future son in laws canvas....lovely https://t.co/ReFmRh1HdW July 5, 2018

This was Danny’s first tweet since June 24, when he told his followers that while he was proud to see Dani “holding her own and all that bollocks”, he was still “[missing] my baby girl”. It’s been a tough old week for Dani in the ‘Love Island’ villa, with more than 2500 complaints being made to media watchdog Ofcom over a scene in which she discovered that Jack was living with his ex-girlfriend in Casa Amor, although producers omitted footage of him declaring his love for Dani, and sleeping outside to avoid sharing a bed with another woman.

ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Dani and Jack reunited on 'Love Island'

Addressing the “wobble”, Dani’s mum, Joanne, told ‘This Morning’: “There was a little bit of a wobble and I was thinking, ‘don’t worry about it’… You could see her panicking but Dani panics anyway. “I know she really does like him because she keeps panicking and she does panic if she likes something that it is all going to go wrong. She does like him, I know she does.” ‘This Morning’ airs every weekday from 10.30am on ITV.