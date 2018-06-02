The NHS worker is one of 11 new Islanders who will be entering the villa when the show returns on Monday, and has taken time out from his role saving lives in order to take part.

‘Love Island’ hopeful Alex George has responded to those who will question his decision to abandon his role as an A&E doctor to appear on the reality series.

However, speaking to HuffPost UK and other journalists on the Island, Alex was quick to defend himself from any criticism.

“I have trained for all these years and I love my job and this doesn’t change that,” he said.

“I still plan to work in A&E and this is eight to 10 weeks doing something completely different.

“I am 27 and you only live once - I’d be stupid to not take an opportunity that I might regret, so hopefully people may be supportive.”

Alex received the full backing of his bosses to enter the show, as they say it as a way to “live vicariously” through him.

He said: “I had to talk to my my bosses, and they were good to talk to. They are consultants and have been around for a long time and they said it was a good opportunity and were happy for me.

″[My boss] watches it, she was like, ‘I will live vicariously through you!’.”