Love Island's Faye Hailed For Iconic 'Unbothered' Reaction To New Arrival

ITV Faye Winter on Wednesday's Love Island

The couple were forced to agree on which of them should leave the show, after the public voted them the least compatible pairing. Brad quickly asserted that he should be the one to go, having been in the villa for longer, insisting it would be a great opportunity for Lucinda to stay. However, that did not impress Faye, who raged that the Islanders were supposed to be in the villa to find love, not “opportunities” and had to take herself off somewhere to cool off. Many people believed that Faye had a point...

‘It’s not why you come in here though is it?’ Faye talking straight facts to Brad #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/Gjlns6kssz — Em Sheldon (@emshelx) July 14, 2021

IM SORRY BUT FAYE IS SPEAKING FACTS #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/Di2WasQra8 — louiseee ♡ (@https_louise) July 14, 2021

speak your mind faye do it i want the drama #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/yjhWb933uq — lucy 🦋 (@lucyobrien_x63) July 14, 2021

Faye is working really hard to make every storyline about and I respect and adore the graft hun. Get that I Saw It First deal baby girl #LoveIsland — Tobí Rachel (@TobiRachel_) July 14, 2021

Faye is about to go all Theo on Lucinda and I am here for it #LoveIsland#LoveIslandUKpic.twitter.com/g2z0VPkwFn — Rhys Home (@home_rhys) July 14, 2021

Faye puts herself in every situation and for that reason I LOVE her #loveisland — Ambs (@AmberRoseGill) July 14, 2021

faye speaking the facts. she knows the real reason lucinda isn’t fighting to leave so much lmao #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/raqLRC32qR — k (@kayylaas_) July 14, 2021

Faye correctly wondering why Brad’s so concerned about Lucinda’s PLT sponsorship. #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/9ftybDAFwI — Reeba💅🏼 (@ReebaHadey) July 14, 2021

Watching last night's #LoveIsland I love Faye soo much, she's soo authentic and says it like it is. — Jo (@withlovejojo) July 15, 2021

Faye really be like if she really liked him she should go aswell really #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/ifKVHXRGpL — LeighLeigh🕺🏻 (@leighannokeeffe) July 14, 2021

Later in the episode, AJ made her entrance and chatted to the boys as the girls were forced to watch on from the balcony. And while many of her fellow Islanders were busy speculating and gossiping about AJ, Faye tried to demonstrate how unbothered she was by sitting down to file her nails, creating an iconic meme in the process...

Faye just told me I need to keep a nail filer in my bag at all times in case I need to act unbothered on demand. LOVE IT🤣🤣 #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/unYbvARALP — Tobí Rachel (@TobiRachel_) July 14, 2021

Faye acting unbothered and filing her nails, she gets better every episode 😭 #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/dGaJbxK5o0 — Kels🍂 (@hornyhairgirl) July 14, 2021

Girls be like Faye, don’t let no man bring you stress x #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/u5lpJvBznP — S E F E (@sefewaffles101) July 14, 2021

Look at Faye she is unbothered this is why I love her 😂 #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/Z8OTbdX1b0 — Abigail K (@Abigail_K65) July 14, 2021

Faye really is the comedian of this years season unbothered queen #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/tPhzUFat1A — Ellie-27 (@AtTheWake_) July 14, 2021

Faye filing her nails on the terrace while chaos happening gave me Ovie vibes like#LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/7SSS7B7w75 — LoveIsland_TheCommentator (@LThecommentator) July 15, 2021

Faye filing her nails??? She thinks she’s the main character and she’s right!!!!!! #LoveIsland — Isobel Lewis (@izlew) July 14, 2021

Faye while the other girls are being worried. Unbothered queen #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/RbfoeAdpCK — Samuel (@s__brenkley) July 14, 2021