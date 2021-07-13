It seems Love Island’s Sharon Gaffka is having a change of heart about her feelings for Hugo Hammond. Fans of the ITV2 reality show saw the pair form a friendship couple during the latest recoupling on Monday night. However, Sharon might be starting to catch feelings for the PE teacher after her romance with Aaron Francis cooled off last week.

In scenes to air during Tuesday’s show, Sharon tells Kaz Kamwi: “Sharing a bed this time around is very different. “I do think he is fit but is it that I just think he’s fit and nothing else?” Kaz tells Sharon that she thinks that there is more between them than just a physical attraction as they seem to get on very well. Kaz says: “It’s not that you just think he’s fit because you guys actually get along. You like him as a person.”

Sharon replies: “I think I did rule it out in the beginning but I think seeing qualities that were missing in Aaron and seeing them in Hugo has made me really think things through. He’s a really good communicator and we talk about everything and anything.” Kaz then tries to find out if Hugo is having similar thoughts, asking him: “Do you have this with Shaz, right? You get along as friends and you don’t know if it’s just pure friendship or more, or not really? You guys were coupled up on the first day?”

