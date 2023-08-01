Love Island finalists Sammy Root and Jess Harding, Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas, Zach Noble and Molly Marsh, Lochan Nowack and Whitney Adebayo Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

ITV has shared the voting figures for the Love Island final.

Monday night’s finale saw Jess Harding and Sammy Root crowned the winners of the summer 2023 series – just five months after Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were crowned champions of the winter season.

On Tuesday, ITV posted the full voting stats for the final, which revealed there was only 7.7% between the top two couples.

Your votes revealed:



4th - Molly & Zachariah (14.37%)



🧡 3rd - Ella & Tyrique (24.21%)



2nd - Whitney & Lochan (26.85%)



💛 Winner - Jess & Sammy (34.57%)#LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 1, 2023

Jess and Sammy won 34.57% of the public vote during voting across Sunday and Monday.

Runners-up Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki secured 26.85%, while third placed Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde claimed 24.21%.

Meanwhile, Molly Marsh and Zach Noble were fourth with 14.37%.

The final two couples, Whitney and Lochan and Sammy and Jess, with Love Island host Maya Jama as the winners were announced Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island’s live final on Monday night also saw a surprise for fans of Big Brother, when a teaser trailer for the forthcoming reboot of the original reality show aired in a commercial break.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed Love Island’s winter season has been axed for 2024 and replaced with an All Stars season featuring contestants from the UK, US and Australia editions.