'Love Island' Final Voting Figures Show Dani And Jack Won By An Absolute Landslide

The newly-released figures, which covered the whole of the eight-week series, also revealed Jack and Dani topped every vote they were a part of - whether it was to find viewers’ favourite boy/girl or to find their favourite couple.

And again, they won each vote by a huge margin. Just look at the stats below...

The ‘Love Island’ 2018 Voting Breakdown In Full...

Vote 1 - 05/06/2018

Vote for the boy you want to send on a date with Georgia

Vote for the boy you want to send on a date with Rosie

(Two votes per user)

Georgia

Niall - 39.0%

Alex - 26.5%

Adam - 13.5%

Eyal - 11.1%

Wes - 5.7%

Jack - 4.2%

Rosie

Alex - 56.9%

Niall - 22.7%

Adam - 8.3%

Eyal - 6.4%

Wes - 3.8%

Jack - 1.9%

Vote 2 - 14/06/2018

Which couple do you want to save?

Samira & Alex - 92.2%

Hayley & Charlie - 7.8%

Vote 3 - 26/06/2018

Vote for your favourite couple - One boy and girl from the bottom three chosen by the islanders were dumped from the island

Dani & Jack - 71.1%

Georgia & Josh - 7.2%

Samira & Sam - 6.7%

Laura & Wes - 6.1%

Ellie & Alex - 3.6%

Megan & Eyal - 2.8%

Zara & Adam - 2.4%

Eyal & Zara dumped from the island

Vote 4 - 04/07/2018

Vote for your favourite couple

From the three couples with the lowest amount of votes, one boy and one girl were chosen by the two single islanders to recouple. The remaining four were dumped from the island

Dani & Jack - 71.9%

Laura & Jack - 7.6%

Samira & Frankie - 5.7%

Kaz & Josh - 4.2%

Ellie & Charlie - 4.0%

Grace & Alex - 3.4%

Megan & Alex - 1.7%

Darylle & Adam - 1.2%

Ellie & Sam - 0.3%

Alex, Darylle, Adam and Ellie were dumped from the island

Vote 5 - 08/07/2018

Vote for your favourite girl

Vote for your favourite boy

(Two votes per user) - The girl and boy with the fewest votes were dumped from the island

Girl

Dani - 58.6%

Laura - 13.2%

Georgia - 13.2%

Kaz - 4.2%

Samira - 4.1%

Ellie - 3.6%

Megan - 2.6%

Grace - 0.5%

Boy

Jack - 58.4%

Wes - 10.9%

New Jack - 9.9%

Alex - 6.9%

Sam - 6.4%

Josh - 4.4%

Charlie - 1.8%

Frankie - 1.3%

Vote 6 - 13/07/2018

Vote for your favourite couple - The couple with the fewest amount of votes were dumped from the island

Dani & Jack - 47.1%

Alexandra & Alex - 29.4%

Laura & Jack - 6.9%

Kaz & Josh - 5.6%

Georgia & Sam - 4.7%

Megan & Wes - 4.2%

Ellie & Charlie - 2.1%

Vote 7 - 20/07/2018

Vote for your favourite couple - The couple with the fewest votes were dumped from the island

Dani & Jack - 50.9%

Laura & Paul - 17.7%

Alexandra & Alex - 16.8%

Megan & Wes - 5.3%

Kaz & Josh - 5.2%

Laura & Jack - 3.3%

Steph & Josh - 0.9%

Vote 8 - 24/07/2018

Vote for your favourite couple - The couple with the fewest votes were dumped from the island

Dani & Jack - 58.4%

Laura & Paul - 11.3%

Alexandra & Alex - 10.3%

Kaz & Josh - 9.2%

Megan & Wes - 7.4%

Laura & Jack - 3.5%

Vote 9 - 27/07/2018

Which couple do you want to save? - The couple with the fewest votes were dumped from the island

Kaz & Josh - 43.6%

Laura & Paul - 41.9%

Alexandra & Alex - 14.5%

The Final - 29/07/2018 - 30/07/2018

Vote for your winning couple

Dani & Jack - 79.66%

Laura & Paul - 8.43%

Kaz & Josh - 6.05%

Megan & Wes - 5.86%