'Love Island' Final Voting Figures Show Dani And Jack Won By An Absolute Landslide

ITV has revealed the full voting breakdown for this year’s ‘Love Island’, which has revealed some very unsurprising news - Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham won by a landslide.
The winning couple picked up an astonishing 79.66% of the final vote during Monday’s live climax to the ITV2 reality series.
Laura Anderson and Paul Knops may have been the shock runners-up, but they only managed to scoop 8.43% - more than 70% less than Dani and Jack.
There was then only 0.19% between third place couple Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel, and fourth-placed Wes Nelson and Megan Barton-Hanson.
Kaz and Josh scored 6.05% of the vote, while Megan and Wes picked up just 5.86%.
The newly-released figures, which covered the whole of the eight-week series, also revealed Jack and Dani topped every vote they were a part of - whether it was to find viewers’ favourite boy/girl or to find their favourite couple.
And again, they won each vote by a huge margin. Just look at the stats below...
The ‘Love Island’ 2018 Voting Breakdown In Full...
Vote 1 - 05/06/2018
Vote for the boy you want to send on a date with Georgia
Vote for the boy you want to send on a date with Rosie
(Two votes per user)
Georgia
Niall - 39.0%
Alex - 26.5%
Adam - 13.5%
Eyal - 11.1%
Wes - 5.7%
Jack - 4.2%
Rosie
Alex - 56.9%
Niall - 22.7%
Adam - 8.3%
Eyal - 6.4%
Wes - 3.8%
Jack - 1.9%
Vote 2 - 14/06/2018
Which couple do you want to save?
Samira & Alex - 92.2%
Hayley & Charlie - 7.8%
Vote 3 - 26/06/2018
Vote for your favourite couple - One boy and girl from the bottom three chosen by the islanders were dumped from the island
Dani & Jack - 71.1%
Georgia & Josh - 7.2%
Samira & Sam - 6.7%
Laura & Wes - 6.1%
Ellie & Alex - 3.6%
Megan & Eyal - 2.8%
Zara & Adam - 2.4%
Eyal & Zara dumped from the island
Vote 4 - 04/07/2018
Vote for your favourite couple
From the three couples with the lowest amount of votes, one boy and one girl were chosen by the two single islanders to recouple. The remaining four were dumped from the island
Dani & Jack - 71.9%
Laura & Jack - 7.6%
Samira & Frankie - 5.7%
Kaz & Josh - 4.2%
Ellie & Charlie - 4.0%
Grace & Alex - 3.4%
Megan & Alex - 1.7%
Darylle & Adam - 1.2%
Ellie & Sam - 0.3%
Alex, Darylle, Adam and Ellie were dumped from the island
Vote 5 - 08/07/2018
Vote for your favourite girl
Vote for your favourite boy
(Two votes per user) - The girl and boy with the fewest votes were dumped from the island
Girl
Dani - 58.6%
Laura - 13.2%
Georgia - 13.2%
Kaz - 4.2%
Samira - 4.1%
Ellie - 3.6%
Megan - 2.6%
Grace - 0.5%
Boy
Jack - 58.4%
Wes - 10.9%
New Jack - 9.9%
Alex - 6.9%
Sam - 6.4%
Josh - 4.4%
Charlie - 1.8%
Frankie - 1.3%
Vote 6 - 13/07/2018
Vote for your favourite couple - The couple with the fewest amount of votes were dumped from the island
Dani & Jack - 47.1%
Alexandra & Alex - 29.4%
Laura & Jack - 6.9%
Kaz & Josh - 5.6%
Georgia & Sam - 4.7%
Megan & Wes - 4.2%
Ellie & Charlie - 2.1%
Vote 7 - 20/07/2018
Vote for your favourite couple - The couple with the fewest votes were dumped from the island
Dani & Jack - 50.9%
Laura & Paul - 17.7%
Alexandra & Alex - 16.8%
Megan & Wes - 5.3%
Kaz & Josh - 5.2%
Laura & Jack - 3.3%
Steph & Josh - 0.9%
Vote 8 - 24/07/2018
Vote for your favourite couple - The couple with the fewest votes were dumped from the island
Dani & Jack - 58.4%
Laura & Paul - 11.3%
Alexandra & Alex - 10.3%
Kaz & Josh - 9.2%
Megan & Wes - 7.4%
Laura & Jack - 3.5%
Vote 9 - 27/07/2018
Which couple do you want to save? - The couple with the fewest votes were dumped from the island
Kaz & Josh - 43.6%
Laura & Paul - 41.9%
Alexandra & Alex - 14.5%
The Final - 29/07/2018 - 30/07/2018
Vote for your winning couple
Dani & Jack - 79.66%
Laura & Paul - 8.43%
Kaz & Josh - 6.05%
Megan & Wes - 5.86%
The series finale of ‘Love Island’ won a record-breaking average of 3.6 million viewers on Monday night, which is the highest overnight figure ever recorded by ITV2.
While the action has all wrapped up in the villa, there is actually still one more episode of ‘Love Island’ still to come, as Caroline will bring together all 38 (!) Islanders for a special reunion show on Sunday night.
It has already been confirmed ‘Love Island’ will return for another series in 2019, with applications already open to wannabe contestants.
‘Love Island: The Reunion’ airs on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.