Here's Everything Love Island Fans Will Want To Know About The International 'Games' Spin-Off

Love Island Games is an international spin-off of the hit show Peacock

For those who are missing Love Island, you’re in luck as the franchise has a spin-off show coming next month.

Set in Fiji, Love Island Games is bound to cause mayhem as it brings together an international cast for the first time ever.

The reality show will see previous contestants across the UK, Germany, France, Sweden, USA and Australia series attempt a second chance at love. The format of the original show still remains — dating, eliminations, recouplings and dramatic arrivals.

However, there is a twist, with team and couple challenges see them battle it out to be crowned champions.

Here’s what we know so far...

Who is presenting Love Island Games?

Love Island Games will be hosted by its UK presenter Maya Jama. Comedian Iain Stirling will return as its narrator.

Love Island host Maya Jama Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

On August 26, Maya shared the news on Instagram, saying she was “over the moon” about hosting her first international show.

Maura Higgins, who came fourth on the fifth season of Love Island, announced on Instagram she will be giving viewers all the “behind-the-scenes gossip”.

What islanders will be joining?

UK:

Megan Barton Hanson (UK, Season 4)

Jack Fowler (UK, Season 4)

Eyal Booker (UK, Season 4)

Georgia Steel (UK, Season 4)

Curtis Pritchard (UK, Season 5)

Mike Boateng (UK, Season 6)

Liberty Poole (UK, Season 7)

Toby Aromolaran (UK, Season 7)

Scott Van-der Sluis (UK Season 10 & USA Season 5)

USA:

Kyra Green (USA, Season 1)

Ray Gantt (USA, Season 1)

Johnny Middlebrooks (USA, Season 2)

Justine Ndiba (USA, Season 2)

Carrington Rodriguez (USA, Season 2)

Cely Vazquez (USA, Season 2)

Deb Chubb (USA, Season 4)

Courtney Boerner (USA, Season 4)

Zeta Morrison (USA, Season 4)

Imani Wheeler (USA, Season 5)

Germany:

Aurelia Lamprecht (Germany, Season 4)

Australia:

Tina Provis (Australia, Seasons 3 & 4)

Mitch Hebberd (Australia, Seasons 3 & 4)

Callum Hole (Australia, Season 4)

Jessica Losurdo (Australia, Season 4)

France:

Steph Blackos (France, Season 2)

Sweden:

Lisa Celander (Sweden, Season 3)

Where can you watch Love Island Games in the UK?

Love Island Games is set to air in the US on streaming service Peacock from November 1.

While some Peacock shows have previously been available to view on NOW in the UK, and a rep told us it will not debut on their service.

An ITV spokesperson also confirmed to HuffPost UK it will not air on its network of channels, so for now, it remains unconfirmed when – or indeed if – UK fans will be able to watch. We will update you as soon as we hear anything.

How does it differ from Love Island: All Stars?

On September 3, ITV announced the news of another spin-off, Love Island: All Stars which will be filmed in South Africa and will air on ITV2 and ITVX in early 2024, replacing the usual winter series.

This show will feature legendary Islanders from former series, who want a second chance at finding love. It will follow the regular format of the show – islanders coupling up to avoid being dumped from the island.