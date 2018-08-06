It may have taken her until the very last episode of the series, but former ‘Love Island’ contestant Georgia Steel has finally apologised to her friend Laura Anderson for kissing Jack Fowler in the villa.

In one of this year’s most memorable moments, Georgia kissed Jack after the two shared a date, despite the fact that he was partnered with Laura at the time.

What followed was a confusing round of “he said/she said”, with both of them insisting that it was the other who initiated the kiss, although VAR footage later revealed it was Georgia who pulled Jack in.