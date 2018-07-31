‘Love Island’ Final Ratings Break Record For ITV2 With 1 Million More Viewers Than Last Year

Monday’s audience pulled in average of 3.6 million viewers - ITV2′s biggest audience ever, which is 1 million up on last year’s final. At its peak, 4.1 million of us were watching the show.

‘ Love Island ’ bosses have plenty to celebrate after this year’s final saw more than 1 million extra viewers tune in to see Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham crowned winners.

To put that into context, the series 3 final was watched by an average of 2.6 million people, series 2’s final had an audience of 1.4 million viewers, and only 800,000 of us tuned into the first series.

This means ‘Love Island’ is the most watched programme on a digital channel ever amongst 16-34s, and has attracted the biggest 16-34 audiences on TV this year, outside of World Cup matches.

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions said: “Love Island was once again the must-see show of the summer. At ITV2, we were thrilled with the level of younger viewer engagement to the extent that it broke all our previous audience records.”

Dani and Jack were both gobsmacked by their win, but faced one last twist involving the £50,000 prize fund.