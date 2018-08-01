Love Island’s Laura Anderson Reveals She ‘Walked Out’ Of The Show Three Times

Now she’s back in the real world, Love Island’s Laura Anderson has begun dishing the dirt on what life in the villa was really like, revealing that she actually walked out three times. Laura didn’t have the easiest time on the show and speaking to the Sun, she explained that the first time she left was when Wes Nelson ditched her.

James Gourley/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Laura Anderson

“I didn’t sleep all night,” she said. “I went to the beach most of the night and I smoked 24 cigarettes. “Loads of stuff happens and you’re just stuck there and you have to chat about it so I just a bit overwhelmed. I was like, ‘I’ve had enough’.” Referencing the producers, she added: “They brought me back.” The 2018 ‘Love Island’ series saw two people leave of their own accord. First up was Niall Aslam, who exited citing personal reasons. Later, Samira Mighty left to pursue her relationship with dumped Islander Frankie Foster. Georgia Steel and Sam Bird left in strange circumstances, when they were effectively ditched after breaking the rules by refusing to recouple.

James Gourley/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Laura and Paul during the final

Laura insisted she has no regrets about not quitting. “I’m glad I stayed,” she said. “Everyone has a wobbly, it’s like cabin fever. At one point there was 20 of us in there. I think all of the originals found it a bit much towards the end. “When you get into relationships, and you see your friends getting upset you need to take some time to step outside and not be filmed.” Laura and Paul Knops ended up coming second in Monday’s grand final, losing out on the £50,000 prize to fan favourites Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham.