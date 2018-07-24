'Love Island' Fans Distraught As Jack And Dani Fall Out Over Lie Detector Results

Every year, the lie detector test is a difficult experience for the ‘Love Island’ contestants, but no one found it tougher than viewers this year.

In Monday’s episode, each of the girls were able to hook up their male partners to a lie detector test, which Dani Dyer used as a perfect opportunity to grill boyfriend Jack Fincham.

However, what started off as a light-hearted game wound up sparking the biggest row the couple have had throughout their time on the island.

First up, the test suggested Jack had been lying when he said he didn’t just pair up with Dani because he was aware of her dad, Danny Dyer, who ihe once had a poster of on his bedroom wall.