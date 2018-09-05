Love Island's Megan Addresses Her Critics With A Bold Fashion Statement On 'Good Morning Britain'

Former ‘Love Island’ star Megan Barton-Hanson had a strong message for her critics when she appeared on Wednesday’s edition of ‘Good Morning Britain’. While appearing in this year’s series of ‘Love Island’ over the summer, it was revealed in the media that Megan had previously been a stripper, as well as doing glamour modelling and working as a “cam girl”. During her appearance on the ITV daytime show, Megan was seen sporting a t-shirt emblazoned with the message “stop valuing women based on their sexual history”, which prompted presenter Susanna Reid to ask her how she felt about having been judged by some critics for her own past.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Megan appeared on 'GMB' with boyfriend Wes Nelson

“I think it’s really unfair, and an old-fashioned way to look at it,” Megan said. “Just because someone’s worked in the sex industry or done glamour modelling… it’s, like, frowned upon. It’s 2018, if women want to do whatever they want with their body, we should empower each other, it shouldn’t be a put down. “I slept with people on TV and I feel like people want me to be ashamed of it… and I’m not. If a guy [did that], Adam [Collard did] exactly the same as me…” Her boyfriend Wes Nelson pointed out he’d also had sex on TV but didn’t get as tough a time as the ‘Love Island’ girls, while Piers Morgan then turned the conversation to cosmetic surgery. Piers said: “Let me ask you… you told OK! magazine you’d had two boob jobs, a nose job, veneers and lip fillers. Why would you do this?”

ITV Megan listened as Piers reeled off her past cosmetic procedures