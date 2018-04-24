Our ‘long, hot summer’ is starting early this year, as Netflix has announced it will be streaming the first two series of ‘Love Island’.
Fans of the ITV2 reality series - or indeed newbies wanting to get into it - will have the chance to catch up on all the action from series one and two, ahead of the fourth series launching in June.
All 66 episodes will hit UK Netflix on Tuesday 1 May, meaning you will have around a month to binge them all before the Island is once again inhabited by singletons looking for love.
The official launch date for series four is yet to be announced, but it is expected it will debut on ITV2 on Monday 4 June.
Presenter Caroline Flack will once again be introducing us to the Islanders during the launch episode and hosting the live final, as well as popping up in the villa at various point with shock recouplings and various other twists.
Last year’s series saw ‘Love Island’ break ratings records for ITV2, following a surge in popularity.
The live final saw over three million tune in to see Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies crowned winners, marking the highest viewing figures in the digital channel’s 19-year history.
Bosses had another reason to celebrate earlier this month, when the show scooped not one, but two Bafta TV nominations.
It is going up against shows including ‘Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds’ and ‘The Real Full Monty’ in the Reality & Constructed Factual category at next month’s ceremony, while viewers will also have the chance to vote for it to win the Must-See Moment award.