Our ‘long, hot summer’ is starting early this year, as Netflix has announced it will be streaming the first two series of ‘Love Island’.

Fans of the ITV2 reality series - or indeed newbies wanting to get into it - will have the chance to catch up on all the action from series one and two, ahead of the fourth series launching in June.

All 66 episodes will hit UK Netflix on Tuesday 1 May, meaning you will have around a month to binge them all before the Island is once again inhabited by singletons looking for love.