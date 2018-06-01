Niall Aslam may be one of the singletons heading into the ‘Love Island’ villa this year, but it appears he has his eyes firmly set on someone else - and someone very unlikely at that.
The 22-year-old construction worker from Coventry has revealed his undying love for ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden.
Admitting the 47-year-old was his top celebrity crush, he described her as “absolute fire” and lambasted people for not giving her enough credit.
Speaking to HuffPost UK and other journalists on the Island, Niall said: “She’s fire, ain’t she.
“It annoys me a bit yeah, that on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, everyone is always rating Alesha [Dixon] and Amanda Holden is coming out week-by-week in these sick, fiery dresses, bit of cleavage on show, and no-one is rating her!
“It gets me so annoyed.”
Addressing her dresses on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, which are often a subject of Ofcom complaints, Niall continued: “She’s making the effort because no-one is giving her the attention she deserves! I’d give it her.
“She’s got a great personality too. She’s fire and no-one clocks it, and it gets me annoyed.”
After admitting Amanda is the only older woman he is attracted to, he revealed what he would say to her if he ever met her.
“I’d say, ‘Do you want to get a Nando’s?’ I would! Honestly,” he said.
“She’d get picked up in a Fiesta and taken for a Nando’s. Let’s see if she’s on that.”
But with Amanda happily married to husband Chris Hughes (no, not the one from last year’s ‘Love Island’), we think she’ll probably pass on that offer for now.
‘Love Island’ kicks off on Monday at 9pm on ITV2.