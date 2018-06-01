Admitting the 47-year-old was his top celebrity crush, he described her as “absolute fire” and lambasted people for not giving her enough credit.

Speaking to HuffPost UK and other journalists on the Island, Niall said: “She’s fire, ain’t she.

“It annoys me a bit yeah, that on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, everyone is always rating Alesha [Dixon] and Amanda Holden is coming out week-by-week in these sick, fiery dresses, bit of cleavage on show, and no-one is rating her!

“It gets me so annoyed.”