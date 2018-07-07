There’s been a lot of dramatic moments during this year’s ‘Love Island’, but up until now, it has remained relatively calm - however, that all changed on Friday night. The villa erupted into a series of rows during the latest episode of the ITV2 reality show.

ITV Laura Anderson kicked things off in the 'Love Island' villa

It all started after Jack Fowler confessed to Laura Anderson that Georgia Steel had lunged at him for a kiss when she took him on a date. Laura, who is currently coupled up with Jack, hit the roof, confronting Georgia, who tried to claim he also kissed her (he had actually gone in for a kiss on the cheek).

ITV Laura was not happy that Georgia had kissed her man

As the pair argued, Ellie Brown stepped in to defend Laura, and it ended in Ellie branding Georgia an “ugly c***” as things turned nasty between them. Dani Dyer also found herself dragged into the drama as she tried to defend her pal Georgia, but Laura told her she was being “a dick” and talking “bullshit”. She’d also had a go at Megan Barton-Hanson for the way she’d stolen Wes Nelson from her last week, noting that she was “even wearing Laura’s shoes” on the night she made a play for him.

ITV Laura had also rowed with Megan earlier in the evening

With the Islanders all at each other’s throats and a big injection of tension into the series, viewers at home were living for it all...

LOVE ISLAND IS GETTING JUICY AND I AM LIVING FOR IT — Grace Sutton (@GraceSutton16) July 6, 2018

#loveisland ive literally watched the kiss over 10 times and Georgia was chasing his lips, and he tried to avoid hers, let's not forget she is a drama student, but the cameras don't lie, despite being a little too flirty on the date Jack's account of the kiss was 100% accurate — Rants&OpinionsGalore (@Nickky143) July 6, 2018

GEORGIA GO ON MY GAL YOU EXTRA QUEEN IM LIVING FOR IT !!! #loveisland — ELLIE MOYSES (@elliemoyses) July 6, 2018

Unpopular opinion but even though the video shows Georgia going in for the second kiss, jack could have turned his head or said no if he really didn’t want her to & he was flirting throughout the wholeeeee date, dont think georgias in the wrong #loveisland — Ellie (@e_maecooper) July 6, 2018

Right someone get the refs to check VAR cos Georgia is getting sent off #loveisland — Lucy Fallon (@lufallon) July 6, 2018

I rate Dani for backing her friend but it's just a shame that Georgia is lying straight to Dani's face making her look like an idiot. — Rants&OpinionsGalore (@Nickky143) July 6, 2018

Ellie telling everyone to sssh so she can hear the drama is me af #LoveIsland — katie (@Kaaaaatie_x) July 6, 2018

YES ELLIE, LOUD UP THE TRUTH #LoveIsland — skengesther. (@esthergbenz) July 6, 2018