There’s been a lot of dramatic moments during this year’s ‘Love Island’, but up until now, it has remained relatively calm - however, that all changed on Friday night.
The villa erupted into a series of rows during the latest episode of the ITV2 reality show.
It all started after Jack Fowler confessed to Laura Anderson that Georgia Steel had lunged at him for a kiss when she took him on a date.
Laura, who is currently coupled up with Jack, hit the roof, confronting Georgia, who tried to claim he also kissed her (he had actually gone in for a kiss on the cheek).
As the pair argued, Ellie Brown stepped in to defend Laura, and it ended in Ellie branding Georgia an “ugly c***” as things turned nasty between them.
Dani Dyer also found herself dragged into the drama as she tried to defend her pal Georgia, but Laura told her she was being “a dick” and talking “bullshit”.
She’d also had a go at Megan Barton-Hanson for the way she’d stolen Wes Nelson from her last week, noting that she was “even wearing Laura’s shoes” on the night she made a play for him.
With the Islanders all at each other’s throats and a big injection of tension into the series, viewers at home were living for it all...
Find out if they all manage to kiss and make up as ‘Love Island’ continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.