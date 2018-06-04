‘Love Island’ viewers expressed their discomfort after contestant Samira Mighty was asked about twerking within seconds of arriving in the villa. The West End star was quizzed by fellow Islander Hayley Hughes after they made their debut on the ITV2 reality show on Monday night.

ITV Hayley and Samira on 'Love Island'

After Samira revealed she was a dancer, Hayley’s immediate next question was to ask if she could twerk. This raised eyebrows among some on social media, who questioned how Hayley had made the leap between her questions:

Haley asking Samira if she can twerk... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/jR2cSQkcbM — Ria Bambiaaa (@lightbambiixo) June 4, 2018

Did she really ask Samira if she can twerk? 🤔 #LoveIsland — Maya (@mayavado) June 4, 2018

‘Can you twerk?’ Loolllll they have started, Samira better hold on tight, going to be a bumpy ride.. — JustVic (@_VSimmons) June 4, 2018

Hayley asking Samira if she can twerk #loveisland pic.twitter.com/j7qehAblPs — Bambi (@Bambi_Eyess) June 4, 2018

wait why was the first thing one of the girls asked samira is if she can twerk 🧐 #loveisland — 🐱 (@scorpioschemin) June 4, 2018

only 5 minutes in and samira has been asked if she can twerk #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/xPavWNrkEK — 🍒 (@fentythot) June 4, 2018

If Samira wasn’t black but just any dancer would she be asked “can you twerk” 🤔 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/N2Mq6HLsjl — kate (@katecameron286) June 4, 2018

10 minutes in and already “can you twerk” sigh it’s going to be a long series for Samira 😭 #LoveIsland — Shafeeq (@Y2SHAF) June 4, 2018

How samira really felt when she was asked if she can twerk #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/43sOw7k4Dl — delilahkins (@coco_delle) June 4, 2018

Minutes into Love Island and they already asked Samira if she can twerk, wooow SMH 😔 — Playboi Dante (@hollywood_luke) June 4, 2018

Can we discuss how first question Samira gets asked is if she can twerk after she mentions dancing 🧐 — Todoroki🔥❄️ (@Tiniwana) June 4, 2018

10 mins into love island and someone has already asked the black girl (who is a professional dancer) if she can twerk. I’m done. — Kirby ft. Sean Paul (@AgeingIngenue) June 4, 2018

Imagine meeting a black girl for the first time and asking if she can twerk 🙄 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/8jfu3kNYwM — Temmy🇿🇲 (@temwachi__) June 4, 2018

Meanwhile, other fans of the show also expressed their disappointment at seeing a person of colour picked last in the coupling-up ceremony, as had happened in previous years with contestants Marcel Somerville and Malin Andersson.

We all know why Samira was picked last, why Malin was picked last, why Marcel was picked last... #LoveIsIand pic.twitter.com/ofFyV20Xpk — Neeshaa 🍒 (@KaneeshaZendera) June 4, 2018

Of course the last girl to be chosen is the black girl #LoveIsland — Charlie Cuff (@CharlieBCuff) June 4, 2018

Literally knew that was going to happen. Felt it in my bones #LoveIsland — Charlie Cuff (@CharlieBCuff) June 4, 2018

The only black woman in #LoveIsland didn't get picked and all her preferences chose other women ...to see this play out is pic.twitter.com/E0drvrEMi7 — bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) June 4, 2018

Samira was picked last. Are we surprised? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6Gje2NfNnv — Nicole Krystal Crentsil (@NKrystal) June 4, 2018

The way Samira got picked last though, knew the Royal wedding wouldn’t change anything 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Fallon Carrington✨ (@tinotendaa__) June 4, 2018

Samira, Rachel and Montana all picked last hmm #LoveIsland — Paper Fly (@EssenceOfLouLou) June 4, 2018

It was a tough first day in the villa for Samira, who found herself coupled-up with A&E doctor Alex George by default. While she admitted to being “picky” and not standing forward for three of the boys, she was not chosen by Jack Fincham or Eyal Brooker, which left her with Alex.

ITV Samira has coupled-up with Alex

The medic had found himself on the subs bench when no-one stood forward for him, before his chosen partner, Laura Anderson, then picked Wes Nelson over him. Samira has already told her fellow Islanders she is not attracted to Alex, and is hoping late entrant Adam Collard will couple up with her when he decides which of the girls to ‘steal’. ‘Love Island’ continues on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV2.