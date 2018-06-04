‘Love Island’ viewers expressed their discomfort after contestant Samira Mighty was asked about twerking within seconds of arriving in the villa.
The West End star was quizzed by fellow Islander Hayley Hughes after they made their debut on the ITV2 reality show on Monday night.
After Samira revealed she was a dancer, Hayley’s immediate next question was to ask if she could twerk.
This raised eyebrows among some on social media, who questioned how Hayley had made the leap between her questions:
Meanwhile, other fans of the show also expressed their disappointment at seeing a person of colour picked last in the coupling-up ceremony, as had happened in previous years with contestants Marcel Somerville and Malin Andersson.
It was a tough first day in the villa for Samira, who found herself coupled-up with A&E doctor Alex George by default.
While she admitted to being “picky” and not standing forward for three of the boys, she was not chosen by Jack Fincham or Eyal Brooker, which left her with Alex.
The medic had found himself on the subs bench when no-one stood forward for him, before his chosen partner, Laura Anderson, then picked Wes Nelson over him.
Samira has already told her fellow Islanders she is not attracted to Alex, and is hoping late entrant Adam Collard will couple up with her when he decides which of the girls to ‘steal’.
‘Love Island’ continues on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV2.