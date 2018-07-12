Samira Mighty has become the second of this year’s ‘Love Island’ contestants to leave the show of their own accord. Following the departure of Frankie Foster, with whom she was partnered, Samira admitted she felt like she was “back to square one but worse”, admitting she felt like she had “unfinished business”. In scenes that will air on Thursday, Samira tells the women: “Frankie is gone and I had a little bit of what I could have and I really liked it. But I don’t feel like I’m going to meet anyone else and have a connection with anyone else. “You know how hard it is for me to meet someone and actually get a connection with them.”

ITV/REX/Shutterstock Samira confides in her fellow contestants that she's unhappy

“This decision is so, so hard,” she says. “I’m devastated by it. But I think that it is the right thing to do. “[I’m going to] just follow my heart because I’ve never done that before I’ve always taken the back seat and now I need to go for it head on and leave and just go for Frankie… I’ve got to go with my gut feeling. “And I’m not saying I’m in love with Frankie or we’re going to get married tomorrow but I don’t want to waste any time, I just want to see him and I know this is the right thing to do. “This opportunity was amazing and I take it with a full heart and full love.”

ITV Samira Mighty

She told her fellow Islanders: “So, these past couple of days I haven’t been myself and I’ve struggled to be happy in here and have fun and I had a taste of what I’ve wanted and it’s gone. “I’ve really tried and been tossing and turning about what I’m going to do. I think the best thing for me to get closure on the Frankie situation and for me to be happy is to go today. I’m really sad but it’s a good thing. I’m really happy that I’m doing this and I feel really strong. I love all of you so much. You are all so amazing.”

ITV/REX/Shutterstock Samira bows out of 'Love Island'

Earlier in the series, Niall Aslam left the villa via the back door, a decision which at the time was put down to “personal reasons”. Weeks later, he revealed that he has Asperger’s syndrome, which he did not disclose to ‘Love Island’ bosses prior to arriving in the villa. See Samira’s exit on Thursday night at 9pm on ITV2.