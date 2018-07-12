‘Love Island’ viewers have been complaining to Ofcom in their droves, over the drama centring around a kiss between Jack Fowler and Georgia Harrison. Earlier this week, producers brought in VAR (yes, that same device used during the World Cup) to settle a debate about whether it was Jack - currently coupled up with Laura Anderson - or Georgia who leaned in for a kiss after a recent date.

ITV Georgia and Jack share a kiss

While the VAR revealed that it was Georgia who initiated the kiss, newcomer Idris Virgo wasted no time in stirring the pot, telling Jack’s partner Laura that it was actually him who got the ball rolling, leaving the former flight attendant gutted.

ITV Idris tells Laura his version of events, which contradict what the VAR footage on 'Aftersun' revealed

So far, Ofcom has confirmed that they have received a total of 557 complaints from viewers concerned about Laura. As is standard procedure, the media watchdog says they will be assessing these complaints, before deciding whether to launch an investigation.

ITV Laura was clearly upset by the news