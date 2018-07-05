Should Cosmetic Surgery Ads Be Banned During 'Love Island'? Here's Why Health Experts Think So

A growing number of campaigners and health experts are calling for cosmetic surgery and diet adverts to be banned during ‘Love Island’, claiming they contribute to body image pressure experienced by the show’s young audience.

Feminist campaigners Level Up are the latest group to criticise the ads, claiming they are particularly dangerous when shown during ‘Love Island’ breaks, as the show itself promotes a “narrow standard of beauty”.

Earlier this week, head of NHS England, Simon Stevens, told BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show the ads were “playing into a set of pressures around body image that are showing up as a burden on other services.”

“I think the time has come really to think long and hard as to whether we should be exposing young people to those kinds of pressures and social media and advertising has got to look very carefully at the kinds of impacts that it is having,” he added.

The Mental Health Foundation and the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons have also called for tighter regulations of the ads.