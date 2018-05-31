‘Love Island’ Boss Addresses Cigarette Ban, Admitting Show Previously ‘Made Smoking Look Glamorous’

A study previously revealed that ‘Love Island’ featured cigarettes once every five minutes (on average) and smoking was responsible for 24 of the 46 Ofcom complaints made about the series.

To remedy this, ITV has constructed a smoking area next to the villa and the Islanders will only be able to spend time there alone.

Discussing Paul Mortimer, the broadcaster’s controller of digital channels, told HuffPost UK and other reporters on the : “More than 50% of the complaints made about the show last year were about people smoking, and because they’re a very sexy cast in a very sexy environment on a very sexy channel, it made smoking look glamorous. Ofcom, I guess, took a view that it was unacceptable.

“It’s not against the law to smoke cigarettes and the smokers were smoking because they smoke, and they would have been smoking whether they were in the villa or not.

“But we have to take it seriously and so this year we’ve got in place a plan for the smoking area to be outside of the villa rather than inside the garden.”