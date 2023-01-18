Love Island host Maya Jama Vincent Dolman/Shutterstock

Love Island has unveiled the identities of two new Bombshell contestants set to stir things up inside the villa.

Viewers were briefly introduced to David and Zara at the end of Tuesday night’s episode, but more information about the pair has now been released.

Advertisement

First up, there’s 24-year-old David, who is a money adviser from Essex.

Before entering the villa, he said he was excited to be taking part “as I’m potentially meeting someone I’ve never met that I could bond with”.

He added: “Listen, there’s only one David Salako. There we go. If you’re in a relationship with me it’ll be nothing but good fun, vibes.

“I think I’m alright looking as well…”

David is the first of the two newcomers ITV

Joining him will be 25-year-old Zara, who is a property developer and model.

“I’m very loving to a fault,” she explained. “I am a Leo and people often think Leos are arrogant but we’re just very self-assured, we love ourselves but we have the same capacity to love other people.

Advertisement

“I’m very loyal but that means I sometimes put others before myself. But this is Love Island so I’m not going to go in there and let the girls takeover because in the past I’ve been like, ‘If you like him, you have him’.

“I’d be an amazing girlfriend, I’m understanding, caring, fun and sexy.”

Zara is the first female Bombshell of the new series ITV

Viewers will see David and Zara enter the villa as they meet the other Islanders and hunt for romance ahead of the first recoupling, after which the last single man standing will be sent packing.