With less than week to go until the ‘Love Island’ villa opens its doors, it’s about time for a snoop around.

The first batch of contestants will move into the Majorca abode on Monday (4 June) and the villa has been spruced up for the occasion, with ITV bosses adding wall-stickers of some of the show’s most famous catchphrases.

The bedroom features all of the beds lined up (a little too close together, for our liking) and the infinity pool is, well, absolutely perfect.

There’s also an outdoor gym area and jacuzzi along with the luxury hideaway, where couples can spend the night together in private.

