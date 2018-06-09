After much anticipation, ‘Love Island’ finally returned to our screens last Monday - and what a return it has been.

The first week in the villa delivered many watercooler moments (mostly related to how much of a villain Adam is already turning in to), but there’s been plenty of things to laugh at too.

Here’s 12 of the most ridiculous ones from the first week in the villa...

1. Niall’s facial expressions have been a joy to behold