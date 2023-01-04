Entertainment
Love Island Confirms Start Date For Upcoming Winter Series

Maya Jama will take over presenting duties from Laura Whitmore when the ITV2 show returns to South Africa later this month.
Daniel Welsh

Entertainment Editor

Maya Jama is set to present the new season of Love Island
Vincent Dolman/Shutterstock

ITV has confirmed that fans have less than two weeks to wait until the new series of Love Island begins.

Breaking from tradition, it was previously confirmed that two seasons of the ITV2 reality show would be airing in 2023, the first of which would begin in January.

Well, anyone in need of a bit of winter sun can officially start getting excited – with the Love Island returning to our screens on Monday 16 January at 9pm on ITV2.

While Love Island usually takes place in Mallorca, the January series will relocate to Cape Town.

A previous winter series of the show took place in the South African capital back in January 2020.

The upcoming series has bigger changes than just a switch-up in location, though.

Following the departure of presenter Laura Whitmore in 2022, Maya Jama will take over hosting duties for Love Island’s ninth series, having been a favourite for the job among fans of the show for several years.

Laura’s husband, Scottish comedian Iain Stirling, will remain with Love Island as its narrator, a role he has held since the show began airing in 2015.

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling
David M. Benett via Getty Images

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were chosen as last year’s Love Island champions by fans, beating runners up Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, who have since gone their separate ways.

In the months since last year’s series came to an end, Ekin-Su and Davide have landed their own ITV2 travel show, with the former currently in training for the next series of Dancing On Ice.

