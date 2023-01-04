Maya Jama is set to present the new season of Love Island Vincent Dolman/Shutterstock

ITV has confirmed that fans have less than two weeks to wait until the new series of Love Island begins.

Breaking from tradition, it was previously confirmed that two seasons of the ITV2 reality show would be airing in 2023, the first of which would begin in January.

Advertisement

Well, anyone in need of a bit of winter sun can officially start getting excited – with the Love Island returning to our screens on Monday 16 January at 9pm on ITV2.

We’re ready to crack on!



Love Island starts 16 Jan at 9pm on ITV2 and @ITVX #LoveIsland🏝️ pic.twitter.com/AQuPF4JW5u — ITV (@ITV) January 4, 2023

While Love Island usually takes place in Mallorca, the January series will relocate to Cape Town.

A previous winter series of the show took place in the South African capital back in January 2020.

The upcoming series has bigger changes than just a switch-up in location, though.

Following the departure of presenter Laura Whitmore in 2022, Maya Jama will take over hosting duties for Love Island’s ninth series, having been a favourite for the job among fans of the show for several years.

Laura’s husband, Scottish comedian Iain Stirling, will remain with Love Island as its narrator, a role he has held since the show began airing in 2015.

Advertisement

Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling David M. Benett via Getty Images

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were chosen as last year’s Love Island champions by fans, beating runners up Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, who have since gone their separate ways.