It’s official – Yewande Biala is out of the Love Island villa after one of the most savage recouplings so far this series.

Monday night’s episode saw the scientist dumped from the Island after Danny Williams was finally forced to choose between her and Arabella Chi.

The Islanders were devastated at the result – a sentiment shared by many online as we saw Yewande dragging her suitcase out of the villa for good.

As we lament her premature exit, we’re looking back on the times Yewande was the Islander we didn’t deserve...

1. Her parting words to Danny were a masterclass in staying cool, calm and collected in the face of adversity