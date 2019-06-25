It’s official – Yewande Biala is out of the Love Island villa after one of the most savage recouplings so far this series.
Monday night’s episode saw the scientist dumped from the Island after Danny Williams was finally forced to choose between her and Arabella Chi.
The Islanders were devastated at the result – a sentiment shared by many online as we saw Yewande dragging her suitcase out of the villa for good.
As we lament her premature exit, we’re looking back on the times Yewande was the Islander we didn’t deserve...
1. Her parting words to Danny were a masterclass in staying cool, calm and collected in the face of adversity
2. While she might have struggled to show her affection, she’s never been afraid of being emotionally vulnerable
3. When she failed to exercise any sort of volume control as she bitched about Danny, even though he was in ear shot
4. The way she was prepared to take zero shit from Danny during this showdown
5. She was never afraid of airing an unpopular opinion – even if it was against national treasure David Attenborough
6. When she smiled it was genuinely impossible not to smile too
7. The way she physically recoiled and then pretended to throw up when Danny went to kiss her – even though she was the one trying to graft him
8. We’re still laughing at her plonking herself on Danny’s lap
9. Her nightly hugs with Amber and Michael genuinely made us wish they’d form a throuple
10. In fact, the way they supported her and were her biggest cheerleaders was genuinely heartwarming
11. Her knocking over a glass while attempting to flirt with a sexy man was something we could all relate to
12. Oh, and we got this far without even mentioning the fact she’s an actual scientist working to cure cancer as an oncology vaccine specialist
Yewande, we will miss you!
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.