“There are a number of reasons it is low risk in public toilets – people don’t spend a long time in bathrooms and don’t interact with others,” he explained. “Importantly, the aerosols you may inhale when you flush the toilet come from your own human waste. The risk of cross-contamination is not very high.”

In hospitals in Singapore, China, England and Italy, environmental samples from toilets in Covid wards picked up the presence of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease.