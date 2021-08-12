Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Poke Fun At The Bathing Discourse They Inadvertently Started

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis want to clear the air: Yes, they bathe their children. The famous couple shared a snippet of their home life in the form of an Instagram video filmed from Ashton’s perspective, showing Mika from inside a bathroom while children’s voices are heard off-camera. “What’s going on?” asks Ashton, before panning over to a water-coated shower door. “You’re putting water on the children? Are you trying to melt them?” Through giggles, Mila then replies that they’re bathing their children, which prompts Ashton to jokingly exclaim that it’s the fourth time this week they’re getting bathed and “their body oils are going to be destroyed!”.

The post comes in the wake of the duo revealing on a July episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast that they only bathe their children, six-year-old Wyatt and four-year-old Dimitri, when they “see the dirt on them”. Ashton and Mila’s comments sparked an ever-growing conversation among celebrities about bathing and how often one should do it. Dax Shepard and his wife, Kristen Bell, appeared on The View earlier this month and shared that, when their children were smaller, the couple “bathed our children every single night prior to bed as their routine”. “Then somehow they just started going to sleep on their own without their routine and we had to start saying [to each other], like, ‘Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?’” said Dax. Then last week, Jake Gyllenhaal shared with Vanity Fair that “more and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times”. “I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves,” he shared. By contrast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is apparently bathing constantly.

Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb.

Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’.

Shower (warm) after my workout before work.

Shower (hot) after I get home from work.

Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower 🧼 🎶 https://t.co/iE6ZPhrthL — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 7, 2021