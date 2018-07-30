Detectives investigating the death of 13-year-old Lucy McHugh have released images of the type of clothing she wore before she was killed.

Lucy’s body was discovered in woodland near Southampton Sports Centre on Thursday morning. Police say she was stabbed to death.

A 24-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and sexual activity with a child. He remains in police custody.

The images have been released as detectives try to trace the schoolgirl’s movements between 9.30am when she left her house in Mansel Road East, and 7.45am on Thursday when her body was found.

The clothing is described as: