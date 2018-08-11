Hampshire Constabulary The body of schoolgirl Lucy McHugh was found on July 26 in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre

CCTV footage of the last-known movements of murdered schoolgirl Lucy McHugh will be screened to thousands of Saints football fans in the latest appeal by police investigating her death. The body of the 13-year-old was discovered in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre at 7.45am on July 26. She had been stabbed to death. Lucy was last seen leaving her home in Mansel Road East the previous morning. Police will be handing out leaflets to fans arriving at Southampton Football Club’s match against Burnley at the city’s St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday and the footage will be shown on the big screens.

Hampershire Constabulary CCTV footage showing Lucy outside a Tesco Express near the sports centre the day before her body was found

Hampshire police have released images of the teenager near to the sports centre outside the Tesco Express store on the corner of Coxford Road and Lordswood Road at 9.30am on July 25. Detective Superintendent Paul Barton said: “Since leaving her house in Mansel Road East, we now know that Lucy was close to the sports centre just half an hour later. “We need to know how she reached the Tesco Express and where she went next.

CCTV of first confirmed sighting of 13-year-old Lucy McHugh on Wed 25 Jul. This is at 9.30am at Tesco Express, corner of Coxford Rd & Lordswood Rd #Southampton. Do you know how she got there & where she went next? Lucy’s body was found at Sports Centre at 7.45am on Thurs 26 Jul. pic.twitter.com/cG4QxRpmzh — Hampshire Police (@HantsPolice) August 7, 2018