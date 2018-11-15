A 24-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 13-year-old Lucy McHugh.

Stephen-Alan Nicholson, of no fixed abode, is set to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today.

He has also been charged with rape of a child under 13 and two counts of sexual activity with a child under 16.

One of the counts of sexual activity with a child dates back to 2012 and involves a 14-year-old girl.

McHugh was stabbed to death and her body was found by a member of the public in woodland at Southampton Sports Centre on 26 July.

Detectives say the 13-year-old left her house in Mansel Road East at 9.30am on Wednesday 25 July.

Lucy’s mother Stacey White described her as “a smiling, content little dolly who everyone adored and cherished”.