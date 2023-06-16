Luke Evans Says He 'Wept' After Reading Script For His First-Ever Gay Role

Luke Evans Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Luke Evans’ latest movie role is the first to reflect his queer authentic self.

The Welsh actor stars opposite Billy Porter in Our Son, which premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

Our Son follows Nicky and Gabriel (played by Luke and Billy, respectively), a married couple who are engaged in a bitter custody dispute over their eight-year-old son, as they inch toward divorce.

Advertisement

Though Luke’s résumé includes starring roles in Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty And The Beast and other blockbusters, the actor had not portrayed a gay role in a major film until now.

“I’ve been ready to take that step for ages. I just haven’t found the right story [until now],” he told People. “Divorce is as right for a gay couple as marriage, and I hadn’t really seen that, and when I read it, every time I’ve read the script, I wept.”

Billy Porter (left) and Luke Evans star in the new drama "Our Son," which debuted at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. Erik Tanner via Getty Images

He went on to note: “So I just thought, ‘Maybe this is a good time, and this is a good role to pick up and do.’”

Advertisement

These days, Luke is in a relationship with boyfriend Fran Tomas, a graphic designer from Spain. The couple made their red carpet debut at a UNICEF event in December.

Still, the actor has endured criticism in recent years amid claims he’d been reluctant to make a statement about sexuality as his Hollywood career was on the rise.

“My career was public, I was photographed, and all that stuff,” he told Attitude magazine in 2020.

“My personal life just became the last thing that I had. Also, what was strange was that when people did find out that I was gay, there was a lot of articles and stuff written saying that I was hiding it, and I wasn’t.”

Luke Evans (left) and boyfriend Fran Tomas. Darren Gerrish via Getty Images

Raised a Jehovah’s Witness, Luke left his home and religion at age 16 in order to pursue an acting career.

Advertisement

In his chat with Attitude, he said that decision made speculation he’d deliberately stayed closeted more hurtful: “I just wanted to get online and I wanted to pick up the phone and say, ‘Do you realise I left home at 16 because I was gay?’ I went into the world as a kid, because I had to.”

As for Our Son, Luke described working on the film as “traumatic at times, painful at times, very real, very visceral and very relatable”.