Luke Newton And Nicola Coughlan Get Candid About The 'Awkward' Reality Of Shooting Those Bridgerton Sex Scenes

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

It’s well documented that season three of Bridgerton features some of the show’s steamiest moments yet (need we remind you of the carriage scene?).

The slow-burning romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton – played by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton – finally comes to the fore in the long-awaited “Polin” season of the Netflix regency drama, the final four episodes of which dropped last week.

Nicola has previously opened up about the “intimidating” nature of filming sex scenes with her co-star, but also said the pair had a lot of “agency” in the process with the help of an intimacy coordinator.

And they’ve now admitted that there were definitely some pretty “awkward” technical details to contend with behind-the-scenes.

Speaking in a recent interview on Capital Breakfast, Luke spoke about how the preparation for a sex scene would actually start with a rather intimate moment off-screen.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in the Capital studio Global

“I have to say in preparation for those days, the most awkward moment is when my make-up artist comes into my trailer to tan my full body and I’m just wearing a cup,” he shared.

“That’s sort of the moment where your relationship with your makeup artist changes and you become best friends.”

Nicola went on to reveal that she rotated between two wigs while filming the carriage scene at the end of the first half of the season.

“I had to have two wigs, that’s how sexy that scene is because it would get too messed up,” she shared.

The Derry Girls actor recalled: “It’s like when they talk about people who have been to war together, I feel like Luke and I look at each other and are like, ‘We’ve seen some shit, man’.”

Speaking specifically about the carriage scene in a recent video feature with Netflix, Nicola admitted there was a lot of “pressure” in that moment.

“The fans are horny little devils and they used to send us pictures of carriages constantly and carriages rocking,” the Barbie star explained. “So, this has to be both beautiful, touching, romantic and sexy, which is a lot of things.”