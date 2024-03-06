Lupita Nyong'o And Joshua Jackson Enjoy PDA-Filled Beach Day Amid Romance Rumours

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson were recently spotted enjoying a PDA-filled beach outing together, following rumours that they are an item.

The two actors were photographed together on a beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, over the weekend, as seen in photos published by E! News on Monday. The two were seen smiling and holding hands on the shoreline of a beach.

One photo showed the pair embracing each other with their foreheads pressed together.

Lupita and Johnson had previously fuelled dating rumours back in December, when they were seen holding hands while walking through Joshua Tree National Park in southeastern California.

They were also spotted together in a car ahead of a trip to the grocery store in Los Angeles that same month, as seen in photos published by TMZ.

Prior to that, fans of the actors speculated about their relationship on social media in October, when they were photographed at a Janelle Monáe concert with a group of friends.

They have yet to publicly comment on their relationship. Representatives for Lupita and Joshua did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Lupita Nyong'o photographed on the red carpet of the 74th Berlin International Film Festival on February 24, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. JOHN MACDOUGALL via Getty Images

Joshua was previously married to fellow actor Jodie Turner-Smith. The Queen & Slim star reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of three years in October. They share a 3-year-old daughter.

Jodie publicly discussed her divorce from Jackson for the first time last month, telling Sunday Times Style: “Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working. And that’s OK.

“The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children.”

In October, Lupita shared her “heartbreak” with her Instagram followers after her split from sports commentator Selema Masekela.

