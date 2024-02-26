Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith at last year's Baftas Vittorio Zunino Celotto/BAFTA via Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith was measured and mindful while addressing her divorce from Joshua Jackson in an interview with the Sunday Times.

In what were her first comments on the split since it became public last year, the British actor said: “Sometimes things we really want to work just don’t end up working. And that’s OK.”

“The most important thing is that you choose what’s healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children,” continued Jodie, who shares three-year-old daughter Juno Rose with her now ex.

“There are so many different moments in our life where we look at ourselves and say, ‘Who am I and am I being true to that?’” she asked herself.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson filed for divorce last year Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

“If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us,” the star went on. “And they don’t just affect us, they affect everybody around us.”

The White Noise actor seemed at peace with her and Joshua’s end, telling the Sunday Times: “I don’t think it’s a failure. We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it’s time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting!”

Jodie and Joshua wed in 2019 after meeting at Usher’s 40th birthday party one year prior.

Gushing about her other half to People in 2021, she said: “I think it’s really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving.”