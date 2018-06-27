EDITION
    27/06/2018 11:30 BST

    Lush's Vegan Foundation 'Eggs' Are Packaged In Wax Instead Of Plastic

    The foundation comes in 40 shades and has a peelable wax handle.

    Lush has developed a vegan foundation stick that doesn’t need to be packaged in plastic, as it is dipped in wax to create a peelable handle. 

    The egg-shaped foundation “sticks”, which come in 40 different shades, will be sold in reusable and recycled cardboard boxes to keep them fresh.

    Lush

    The foundation, which is made from a blend of pigment and coconut oil, costs £16.95 and 10% of the profits will go to a not-for-profit organisation that funds literacy classes and a dentist on the island of Nias, Indonesia.

    Image in content

     

    The products also contain Argan oil harvested by a women’s co-operative in Morocco, and will be on sale from this Friday [29 June].

    Lush

    In February, Lush launched a packaging free shampoo bar made from lemon and carrot oils with cider vinegar.

