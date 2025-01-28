Macaulay Culkin via Associated Press

Macaulay Culkin has revealed he’s already got his two sons hooked on his festive movie Home Alone.

The US star shares two sons – three-year-old Dakota and two-year-old Carson – with fellow actor Brenda Song, with whom he just gave a joint interview with Cosmopolitan magazine.

During the conversation, the couple shared that they’ve watched Home Alone together as a family for the last two Christmases, and their elder son in particular is already a fan.

“Dakota thinks that he’s Kevin McCallister,” Brenda told the magazine. “And Mack will jokingly ask, ‘Do you remember you did that scene?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah!’”

Macaulay claimed he once asked his oldest boy if he “remembers having blond hair for the role”, to which Dakota responded: “Yep, I do.”

“Boy, I’m raising a liar,” the Golden Globe nominee then quipped.

Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern in Home Alone Moviestore/Shutterstock

While Macaulay is already enjoying sitting down to watch his old films with his kids, it seems his brother Kieran Culkin – who also starred in Home Alone and Home Alone 2 – is less keen.

The Oscar nominee claimed last year that he thought Home Alone has been too “scary” for his children, who are aged five and three, in the past, although he did say that 2025 would probably be the year he finally introduced them to it.

Macaulay and Brenda have been an item since around 2017, when they worked together on the Seth Green movie Changeland.

However, in her interview with Cosmo, Brenda admitted that her first impression of her future fiancé wasn’t exactly a positive one.

“He was trying to be funny about our show being canceled and I was not having it,” she recalled.