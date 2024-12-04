This Is Why Kieran Culkin Says He Hasn't Introduced His Children To Home Alone Yet

Kieran Culkin pictured in October via Associated Press

Kieran Culkin has revealed he’s in no rush for his kids to see him in action in Home Alone.

The Succession star made his screen debut in the Christmas classic when he was just eight years old, alongside his brother Macaulay Culkin.

And while Home Alone and its various sequels and spin-offs are must-watches for many households at this time alone, Kieran has revealed his isn’t one of them.

Speaking to E! News, the Emmy winner claimed that parts of the film are actually too “scary” for his children, who are aged five and three.

Kieran Culkin in Home Alone as a child actor 20th Century Fox

“For the three-year-old, there’s the tarantula [and] there’s the guy at the end who said, ‘I’m gonna bite off all your fingers.’ That’s scary for a three-year-old,” he insisted.

However, if he doesn’t introduce Home Alone to the younger members of his family this year, Kieran said “next year” would be the one.

Kieran and his wife Jazz Charton share a daughter and a son, Kinsey and Wilder, but he’s made no secret of his hopes to expand his family in the future – even asking Jazz directly during his acceptance speech at the Emmys back in January if they could have another child.

Meanwhile, he’s not the only star of a festive favourite who is yet to introduce his children to their Christmas film.

Earlier this week, Jude Law claimed he was reluctant to watch The Holiday with his own family – albeit for very different reasons.