Jude Law Reveals His Kids Don't Watch The Holiday With Him At Christmas For This Valid Reason

Jude Law as Graham in The Holiday Moviestore/Shutterstock

Jude Law just made another surprising admission about his hit Christmas film, The Holiday.

While appearing on Tuesday’s episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham, the British actor revealed the valid reason why he’s never watched the 2006 rom-com with his children despite its massive popularity.

In The Holiday, which follows two lovesick women who unexpectedly find love while on vacation after swapping homes with each other, Jude stars as Cameron Diaz’s love interest and the on-screen brother of Kate Winslet.

The conversation kicked off after host Jess Cagle asked Jude if “people just constantly” approach him in public about the film since it’s “become a Christmas classic.”

“It really has. ... The idea that people revisit a piece of work is honestly nothing short of a phenomenon to me, and for the first few years, I was always sort of startled,” the Oscar nominee said.

Jude Law and Cameron Diaz in The Holiday Moviestore/Shutterstock

“I just find it so delightful. I’m thrilled,” he continued.

Jude then admitted that he doesn’t “join” his fans in watching the movie annually for the holiday season because “it’s not my family Christmas movie”.

“But it should be. Don’t your kids want to see The Holiday?” the presenter then asked.

“See Dad and Cameron [Diaz]? I’m not sure,” Jude, a father of seven, said with a laugh, prompting the host to jokingly respond: “Oh, I forgot about that. Never mind.”

According to People magazine, Jude is a father to Rafferty, Iris and Rudy with ex-wife Sadie Frost, Sophia with ex-girlfriend Samantha Burke, Ada with ex-girlfriend Catherine Harding, and two children (whose names have not been shared publicly) with current wife Phillipa Coan.

The Eden star recently disclosed another surprising fact regarding The Holiday.

During an interview with BBC Radio 1, he confessed that the Rosehill cottage that’s prominently featured in the film doesn’t actually exist.

He also revealed that the cottage interior scenes in the movie weren’t filmed in the charming English countryside and were instead shot in Los Angeles.

