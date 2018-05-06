Game of Phones: Every week I’ll pick a game for iOS or Android that’s perfect for long journeys, the commute or just when you want to switch off from the outside world.

Machinarium is unlike any game you’ve ever played.

It’s unashamedly quirky, at times deeply frustrating but always, and I do mean always, utterly charming.

Developed by Amanita Design (you probably know them for making Botanicula or Samorost), Machinarium was their first attempt and while it’s not perfect, it is a classic.

Completely hand-drawn, this game places you in control of a little robot who has been relegated to the giant scrap heap outside of the city. You have to help him find a way back in, rescue his robot partner and save the city.