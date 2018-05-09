Madame Tussauds has unveiled a waxwork of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, less than a fortnight before the royal wedding on 19 May, and the public are (surprisingly) impressed with the results.
Groom Prince Harry has had his own figure in the London museum since his 30th birthday in 2015, but it has now been updated to include his fiancé.
Markle’s waxwork is dressed in a replica of the green Parosh dress she wore on the day of their engagement. And of course, a giant diamond engagement ring.
The couple’s waxworks will be accessible to the public 24 hours before their nuptials, and entry will be free to any guests named Harry or Meghan. Madame Tussauds sister attraction in New York will also reveal its own Meghan figure.
Madame Tussauds London’s general manager Edward Fuller said: “Excitement ahead of the royal wedding is reaching fever pitch and we have been inundated with questions about when people can finally meet ‘Their Royal Likenesses’.
“There is a lot of love out there for Meghan and Harry and we’re following their lead by inviting the great British public to join the couple in their wedding celebrations here at Madame Tussauds London.”
Reactions to the unveiling have mostly been positive, with many saying the likeness to the American actress is uncanny (and having serious hair envy).
Although some people weren’t so sure about the likeness of Prince Harry’s waxwork.
And others were wondering what was going on behind the scenes.
Madame Tussauds aren’t the only place getting ready for the big day - Legoland Windsor have built a replica castle using 60,000 lego bricks.
How much more royal mania can we fit in the next two weeks? We’ll have to wait and see.