Madame Tussauds has unveiled a waxwork of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, less than a fortnight before the royal wedding on 19 May, and the public are (surprisingly) impressed with the results.

Groom Prince Harry has had his own figure in the London museum since his 30th birthday in 2015, but it has now been updated to include his fiancé.

Markle’s waxwork is dressed in a replica of the green Parosh dress she wore on the day of their engagement. And of course, a giant diamond engagement ring.