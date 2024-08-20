Madonna Shares Rare Photo With All 6 Of Her Children After Spending Birthday With Family And New Boyfriend

Madonna performing in Brazil in May via Associated Press

Madonna’s recent birthday celebrations were very much a big family affair.

Last week, the Queen of Pop jetted off to Italy with her nearest and dearest – which apparently included her rumoured boyfriend, Jamaican footballer Akeem Morris, and all six of her children – to see in her big day in style.

An Instagram post shared last week saw the Grammy winner marking her 66th birthday by striking a series of dramatic poses, including one snap with her youngest daughters, twins Stella and Estere, and shots of herself and Akeem looking cosy, including one shot of him lying with his head in her lap.

On Monday, Madonna shared more photos from her Italian getaway, including a family snap that included all of her children.

“La Dolce Vita…” she captioned the Instagram post.

Madonna first became a mum in 1998, when she gave birth to her now-27-year-old Lourdes Leon, whose father is personal trainer Carlos Leon.

In August 2000, she and her then-husband Guy Ritchie welcomed a son, Rocco, and she and the film director later adopted a son, David Banda, who celebrated his 18th birthday last year.

The Into The Groove singer is also a mum to 18-year-old Mercy James and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere, all of whom were born in Malawi and adopted by Madonna as children.

All of Madonna’s youngest children had pivotal roles in her recent world tour the Celebration Tour, which wrapped up earlier this year with a free show in Brazil that wound up setting a new record for the largest audience ever for a stand-alone concert, after it was attended by 1.6 million fans.