Madonna Fan In Wheelchair Responds To Singer Scolding Her For Sitting At Concert

The Madonna fan and wheelchair user, who was singled out by the pop star for sitting down during one of her concerts, is breaking her silence on the viral incident.

In a new interview with TMZ, Vanessa Gorman said she doesn’t have any ill feelings toward the ‘Material Girl’ singer, 65, and defended her over what she deemed to be an honest mistake.

“Some people are in wheelchairs and can stand. She had no idea I was paralysed,” Gorman, who is a paraplegic from a motor vehicle accident in 1999, told the outlet on Friday.

Gorman was reportedly seated on the floor right by the stage at the show and noted that she was surprised that Madonna didn’t initially see that she was seated in a bright pink wheelchair.

She went on to tell TMZ that she responded to Madonna’s mistake by shouting her love for the singer. Gorman added that she enjoyed herself during the rest of the show, which reportedly was held at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, last month.

Footage of the exchange between Madonna and Gorman at the show quickly surfaced on social media. In one clip, Madonna can be heard questioning Gorman, “What are you doing sitting down over there?”

After the Queen of Pop walked to the edge of the stage seemingly to further address Gorman, she switched up her tone.

“Oh, OK. Politically incorrect. Sorry about that. I’m glad you’re here,” she said on the mic to Gorman in the crowd.

Representatives for Madonna didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

This isn’t the only faux pas that has occurred during Madonna’s Celebration tour.

Last month, Luther Vandross’ estate slammed the entertainer for mistakenly including the late R&B singer in the AIDS tribute that plays during her performance of “Live to Tell.”

Vandross died in 2005 at age 54 due to “complications from a stroke suffered two years earlier,” a representative for his estate said in a statement to Page Six.